Police confirm explosive devices found, while media gives conflicting accounts of whether anything exploded

German police probe attempted attack on Brandenburg power plant Police confirm explosive devices found, while media gives conflicting accounts of whether anything exploded

Unidentified suspects tried to attack an electrical facility with explosive devices at a major power plant in Brandenburg, German media reported Tuesday.

Police confirmed that explosive devices were found at an electrical substation, probably built from pyrotechnics, but accounts differed on whether anything exploded.

German newspaper Bild reported that police confirmed an explosion and that several unconventional incendiary and explosive devices were discovered, though not all of them exploded.

Public broadcaster RBB gave a different account. Police spokeswoman Stefanie Pilz told RBB that damage to a power line became known at about 8 am local time. Several explosive and incendiary devices were found, but “there had been no explosion,” she said.

Grid operator 50Hertz said unknown perpetrators damaged several of its transmission lines, briefly interrupting service. The company said all lines were back in operation and the public power supply was unaffected.

The Jaenschwalde plant is one of Germany’s largest brown-coal power plants, located in eastern Brandenburg near the Polish border.