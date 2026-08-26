‘The use of drones is a reality,’ says Gen. Fabien Mandon

French army chief calls for defense adaptation as drone warfare expands ‘The use of drones is a reality,’ says Gen. Fabien Mandon

France needs to adapt its defense capabilities to the growing use of drones in warfare, the French Armed Forces chief said Wednesday.

“I think there is an essential need for adaptation in the defense sector. The use of drones is a reality,” Gen. Fabien Mandon said at the opening of the Medef business conference in Paris.

He said the scale of drone use in the Russia-Ukraine war showed the need for a shift in defense planning.

“Every night, roughly 800 to 1,000 drones are launched from Ukraine toward Russia,” Mandon said, adding that Russia has similar production capabilities.

He said that France has a defense model that is “extremely effective against the threats we have known, namely threats involving major pieces of equipment, difficult to design, and high-value targets.”

But, he added, adversaries have increasingly developed cheaper systems that can be produced in large quantities.

“Now we have adversaries that have developed cheap solutions in large quantities that will wear down our systems. And we are not prepared for that,” he stressed.

“Nothing catastrophic. We are at peace. But we need to make this shift,” he added.

Mandon said he had called for greater use of drones in the French armed forces.

“We have just updated a military programming law to further expand the use of drones and integrate this element of attrition, because every drone that crosses a border must be stopped,” he said.

He added, however, that France's current defensive weapons are not being produced in sufficient quantities to counter large-scale drone flows.

“But today, our defensive weapons are not produced in quantities sufficient to stop these flows. We need to find answers to that,” he added.