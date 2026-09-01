Keir Starmer says he feels it is 'right time' to leave House of Commons

Ex-UK Premier Starmer stands down as MP Keir Starmer says he feels it is 'right time' to leave House of Commons

Former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that he would step down as an MP after representing London's Holborn and St Pancras constituency for the last 11 years.

In a statement to local newspaper Camden New Journal, he said it had been a "huge honour and privilege" to represent the constituency for 11 years, but he would now turn his focus to "international affairs."

Starmer said he felt it was the "right time" to leave the House of Commons, which would trigger a by-election in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency in London.

On July 20, he formally resigned as British prime minister and was replaced by Andy Burnham.

"My work is done," Starmer said in his final speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street.

It came following mounting unrest within the governing party, poor electoral results and a prolonged decline in public support.