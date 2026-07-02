Kaja Kallas says Sarajevo is losing $123 million in EU support due to unfulfilled reform commitments, with further $422 million at risk

EU urges swift reforms in Bosnia, warns accession window 'may not be open forever' Kaja Kallas says Sarajevo is losing $123 million in EU support due to unfulfilled reform commitments, with further $422 million at risk

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday urged leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to accelerate reforms needed for European Union membership, warning that the current "window of opportunity" for enlargement "may not be open forever."

Speaking during a visit to EUFOR Althea troops under the EU mission, Kallas said sustained reforms remain "the fastest and most effective way" to advance the accession process, stressing that political progress is essential for the country's European future.

She underlined that EU membership continues to be the strongest guarantee of stability and protection against political uncertainty and external interference, adding that Bosnia and Herzegovina's future lies in the European Union.

"Sustained reforms are the fastest and most effective way to advance the accession process. This window of opportunity for accession may not be open forever," she said.

"We will continue to support Bosnia Herzegovina every step of the way, but progress depends on choices that are made here," Kallas added, noting that delays in implementing agreed reforms have already cost the country significant EU funding and risk further losses if progress stalls.

According to Kallas, Bosnia and Herzegovina has lost €108 million ($123 million) in EU support due to unfulfilled reform commitments, with a further €370 million ($422 million) at risk.

Kallas also pointed to broader regional momentum, citing ongoing EU accession progress with Montenegro, Albania, as well as newly launched negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, warning that Bosnia and Herzegovina "cannot afford to be left behind."