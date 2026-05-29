Hadja Lahbib says shifting military lines are cutting off aid access and essential services, as Israel admits controlling about 60% of Gaza

EU commissioner slams Netanyahu’s plans to control 70% of Gaza Hadja Lahbib says shifting military lines are cutting off aid access and essential services, as Israel admits controlling about 60% of Gaza

The European Union’s crisis management commissioner warned on Friday that humanitarian space in Gaza is “further shrinking” as Israeli military control expands and shifting front lines disrupt aid delivery and civilian access to essential services.

“Gaza’s humanitarian space is further shrinking,” Hadja Lahbib wrote on US social media company X. “As Israeli military control expands, shifting lines hamper aid workers & cut essential services, including clean water, for those in need. Families are trapped between boundaries that move without warning. International Humanitarian Law must be respected.”

Her remarks came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel currently controls about 60% of the Gaza Strip and signaled plans to expand that control to 70%, according to Israeli media reports.

Netanyahu did not provide details on how such an expansion would be implemented. Israeli forces have already redrawn operational boundaries in parts of Gaza under a phased ceasefire framework first outlined in a US-backed plan to end the war.

Palestinian sources and Hamas officials say the de facto boundary has shifted further into Gaza in recent months, reducing the area available for civilians and intensifying an already severe humanitarian crisis.

The European Union has repeatedly called for increased humanitarian access and compliance with international humanitarian law as aid groups warn of shortages of clean water, medical supplies, and safe corridors for civilians.