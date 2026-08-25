Mette Frederiksen calls for end to unsolicited personal care advice and encourages women to accept themselves

Danish premier fires back after plastic surgeon suggests 'fixing' her nose Mette Frederiksen calls for end to unsolicited personal care advice and encourages women to accept themselves

Denmark’s premier criticized what she described as a constant stream of unwanted comments about her appearance after a male plastic surgeon suggested, unsolicited, that he could “fix” a mark on her nose.

The surgeon’s unbidden message to

Mette Frederiksen came after she returned to Denmark from a visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital.

“Hey Mette, shouldn't we just fix that little spot on your nose? Regards,” the surgeon wrote in a direct message, according to a screenshot shared by Frederiksen on US social media platform Instagram.

Rejecting his entire approach, she replied: “I am satisfied with my body and don’t really need a male plastic surgeon to have an opinion about that.”

Later, Frederiksen said the contrast between the message and the situation she had just left in Ukraine angered her.

“The last thing I heard when we left Kyiv yesterday was the air raid siren,” she wrote. “The war is still raging in Europe. One of the first messages I got when I was back in Denmark was this. Come on.”

Frederiksen said she had received countless comments about her appearance over the years.

She said people had criticized her teeth and thinning hair, described a mark on her nose as ugly, and advised her to have Botox treatment.

She blurred the surgeon's name in the screenshot and said she hoped in the future he would spend his time on something more important.

Frederiksen also used the post to encourage women who receive unsolicited comments about their appearance to accept themselves and embrace what she called their “perfect imperfections.”

Frederiksen has served as Denmark's prime minister since 2019 and is currently in her third term, making her one of Europe's longest-serving leaders.