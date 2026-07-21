Bulgarian parliament's defense committee approves US aircraft deployment at air base Draft decision on deployment of 8 US aerial refueling aircraft awaits parliament's approval

Bulgarian parliament's defense committee approved a draft decision Tuesday allowing the temporary deployment of US aircraft at the Bezmer Air Base to support Washington's operations in the Middle East, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

The proposal, submitted Monday by the Council of Ministers, passed by a 11 - 1 vote, with two abstentions. It awaits approval by parliament.

The move follows a request by the US to deploy up to eight aerial refueling aircraft, up to 250 American service members carrying personal weapons and ammunition, and necessary airport equipment at the Bezmer Air Base from July 24 to Oct. 1.

Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said there was no direct threat to national security, citing an assessment by the military intelligence service.

He added that parliamentary approval was being sought due to public concerns raised during a previous deployment of US aircraft at the Sofia Airport.

On May 29, the Bulgarian government extended until June 30 the stay of up to 15 US aircraft, support personnel and equipment in the country. The aircraft later departed from Sofia's Vasil Levski Airport.