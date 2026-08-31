Belgium warns US ambassador further remarks could escalate bilateral ties Belgian Foreign Minister raises concerns over US ambassador’s social media post targeting health minister

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told US Ambassador Bill White on Monday that further public statements targeting Belgian politicians could lead to an “unnecessary escalation” in relations between the two countries, the Belga news agency reported.

White had posted an AI-generated image of Vandenbroucke on Instagram with the text “Harms every form of joy of life,” referring to a dispute over alcohol health warnings.

“Who’s the biggest loser in Belgium?” He wrote above the image.

Prevot reiterated his disapproval of White’s public remarks about Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke during a meeting with the ambassador that lasted about 90 minutes.

“Such statements from an ambassador accredited in Belgium cannot be tolerated,” Prevot said.

He said the same principle would apply if a Belgian ambassador personally criticized US officials in the United States.

Prevot said ambassadors are bound by diplomatic rules and customs, including mutual respect and non-interference in domestic affairs.

Prevot called on White to refrain from public statements personally targeting Belgian politicians, saying this was necessary to maintain the “historic and strong relationship” between Belgium and the US.

“Countries may have differing opinions, sometimes fundamentally. Diplomacy exists precisely to discuss these differences openly and directly through the appropriate channels, not to publicly lecture each other or interfere in domestic political debates,” he said.

“Any further provocation would be counterproductive and could lead to an unnecessary escalation in our relations. Belgian sovereignty must be fully respected, even in the implementation of our policies,” Prevot said.

White said the meeting also covered social media and posting messages.

“I respect what the deputy prime minister and minister of Foreign Affairs said. Naturally, I will continue to post my opinion,” he said.

White described the meeting as “extremely productive” and said the two sides understood each other well.

He did not say whether he had apologized.

Prevot had previously announced that he would summon the US ambassador over the post, describing it as “unacceptable.”

The dispute came amid changes to Belgium’s health warning requirements for alcohol.

Producers are now required to use the wording “alcohol damages your health” instead of “alcohol abuse damages your health” in their communications.

Belgian brewers have launched a campaign against the change.