3 heat waves recorded this summer, with temperatures of at least 25C on 46 days

Belgium records hottest summer ever, meteorological institute says 3 heat waves recorded this summer, with temperatures of at least 25C on 46 days

Belgium experienced its hottest summer on record in 2026, with the average temperature reaching 20.3C (68.5F), the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) said Tuesday.

The average temperature recorded in Uccle, the site of Belgium's official meteorological measurements, during June, July and August was 2.4C above the seasonal norm of 17.9C, making it the first summer on record in which the average temperature surpassed 20C.

The previous record was set in 2018, when the summer average temperature reached 19.9C.

The RMI described the period as the "hottest summer ever recorded" in Belgium.

Temperatures rose sharply beginning June 16, following a cooler-than-average first half of the year, and remained above seasonal norms for most of the summer.

Uccle recorded temperatures of at least 25C on 46 days during the summer.

The country also experienced an unprecedented 64 consecutive days, from June 16 to Aug. 18, during which the maximum temperature remained at or above 20C, according to the RMI.

Three heat waves were recorded over the summer.

The first, which lasted from June 17 to 28, was the longest and most intense, with temperatures peaking at 35.5C on June 26.

Two further heat waves occurred in late July and early August, with a third in mid-August.

Belgium also experienced unusually sunny conditions.

Uccle recorded 778 hours and 41 minutes of sunshine during the summer, the second-highest total for the reference period, behind 2022.

Rainfall, meanwhile, remained below average.

The heat was recorded across Belgium, with the country's highest temperature of the summer reaching 40.4C in Houyet on June 27.

It was the third consecutive year in which temperatures of at least 40C were recorded in Belgium, following similar extremes in 2019 and 2022.