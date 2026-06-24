Authorities also warn temperatures expected to rise and persist until at least Sunday

Belgium issues nationwide heat alert as rail operator cancels 100 trains a day Authorities also warn temperatures expected to rise and persist until at least Sunday

Belgium declared a nationwide heat alert on Wednesday as an intense heat wave grips the country, forcing the national railway operator SNCB to cancel around 100 trains a day.

The alert was activated under the national heat plan following a meeting between the National Crisis Center, the Public Health Ministry, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) and other relevant agencies.

SNCB announced that about 100 trains would be cancelled daily from Wednesday through Friday due to the extreme temperatures, Belga news agency reported.

The rail operator said the measure was necessary to ensure passenger comfort and staff safety, noting that some of its oldest trains lack air conditioning and are more vulnerable to heat-related breakdowns.

As a precaution, peak-hour commuter services will be cancelled, while train frequencies on some routes, including Geraardsbergen-Mechelen and Hal-Vilvoorde, will be reduced to one train per hour.

The company advised vulnerable passengers to avoid travelling where possible, urged travelers to avoid peak hours and encouraged them to stay hydrated. Around 100 railway stations across Belgium provide free drinking water fountains.

Authorities also warned that the exceptional heat experienced in recent days is expected to intensify and persist until at least Sunday.

Temperatures across much of the country are expected to exceed 35C (95F) from Wednesday, with highs reaching 38C on Friday.

Nearly the entire country is under an orange heat warning, the second-highest alert level, which is issued when temperatures rise above 35C.

Officials also warned that nighttime temperatures will remain unusually high and that ozone concentrations are expected to increase significantly in the coming days.

Belgium is among several European countries experiencing unusually high temperatures this week as a heat wave spreads across parts of the continent.