More than 200 people live in affected apartment complex, where cause of fire undetermined

6 confirmed dead in apartment fire in Belgium’s Antwerp More than 200 people live in affected apartment complex, where cause of fire undetermined

At least six people have died in a major apartment fire in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police confirmed on Wednesday, as rescue and search operations continue.

Police spokesperson Kim Bastiaens said the situation remains “a heavy toll,” adding that several residents are still unaccounted for as firefighters continue searching the building, Dutch-language public broadcaster VRT reported.

The fire erupted shortly before 10 am local time (0800GMT) in a 10-story apartment building in the city's Linkeroever district.

More than 200 people live in the apartment complex, and evacuation operations were still underway hours after the blaze began.

An Antwerp Fire Department drone team was deployed to assist search and rescue efforts.

Emergency crews from neighboring fire and rescue zones were also supporting operations.

A medical intervention plan was activated to coordinate emergency medical assistance, while residents who were evacuated and did not require treatment were being accommodated in nearby facilities.

Authorities issued an alert urging residents in the area to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the vicinity of the fire.

According to the Antwerp Fire Zone, the cause remains under investigation, but the blaze is believed to have started due to a technical problem on the ground floor.

A judicial investigation has been launched, with both the public prosecutor’s office and an investigating judge appointed to examine the incident.