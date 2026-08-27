2 killed in violent incident at school near Berlin Suspect reportedly taken into custody

A woman and a man were killed in a violent incident at a school near Berlin on Thursday, according to news reports.

A suspect has been taken into custody. The victims reportedly died at a school in the eastern town of Gosen-Neu Zittau, according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

Daily Maerkische Allgemeine reported that the alleged perpetrator is believed to be 19 years old and was the former boyfriend of a student who was killed.

According to reports, investigators did not believe there was any further danger at the school. No further details about the victims or the suspect were immediately available.

Police had earlier reported on US social media company X that they were conducting a joint operation with emergency medical services.

“We are currently securing the crime scene,” police said.

The incident took place on the campus of a private school.