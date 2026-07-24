Certification allows Ukraine to participate in NATO-led operations under alliance standards

Ukrainian Navy gains NATO certification for 1st time to lead multinational mine countermeasure forces Certification allows Ukraine to participate in NATO-led operations under alliance standards

The Ukrainian Navy said Friday it had received NATO certification for the first time to command multinational mine countermeasure forces after completing the alliance’s NATO Evaluation Level 2 (NEL-2) assessment during the Sea Breeze 2026 exercise.



The certification gives Ukraine a NATO-recognized capability to command multinational mine countermeasure forces, operate alongside NATO’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Groups and carry out the full range of mine warfare missions at sea, the Navy said on US social media company Facebook.

The Navy said the headquarters of its 1st Mine Countermeasure Division completed the NEL-2 assessment and received a "Mission Capable" rating, certifying the unit to participate in alliance-led operations under NATO standards.

The achievement followed three years of training during Russia’s war against Ukraine, with personnel adopting NATO doctrines and procedures despite the ongoing conflict, it added.

The Navy said the certification strengthened Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO and would support future efforts to clear naval mines from the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.