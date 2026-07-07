Ukraine, Netherlands sign defense cooperation deal in Ankara

Ukraine and the Netherlands on Tuesday signed a defense cooperation agreement amid the 36th NATO summit.

The deal was signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, according to an Anadolu correspondent, as the former held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum at the ATO Congresium in Ankara.

Aside from Jetten, Zelenskyy also held separate meetings with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

In a statement following his meeting with Zelenskyy, Carney's office said the two discussed the latest developments on the ground as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Noting that Carney reaffirmed Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine, the statement said they further discussed strengthening defense industrial partnerships, including co-developing drones.

"Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, underscoring Canadian expertise in energy and infrastructure. He emphasized Canada’s support for ongoing accountability efforts, including sanctions," it said, adding the two agreed to remain in "close and regular contact."

Zelenskyy arrived in Ankara earlier Tuesday, and wrote on US social media platform X that "important work" lies ahead and that they expect a "strong and productive" summit.

"Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States," Zelenskyy said, adding that nearly 20 bilateral meetings are planned.

As part of his visit, Zelenskyy also held talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, where they discussed the protection of Ukrainians from ballistic missile threats and the need for urgent deliveries of missiles for air defense systems.

"A separate part of our discussion focused on additional contributions from Allied countries to the PURL initiative and efforts to establish an Anti-Ballistic Coalition.

"We also covered joint weapons production, as well as strengthening defense cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries. Right now, it is critically important that every channel supporting our air defense – both bilateral and multilateral – operate at full capacity," Zelenskyy said on X.