Russian president thanks Pyongyang for military support in Kursk region, says bilateral ties continue to deepen

Putin receives North Korean foreign minister in Moscow Russian president thanks Pyongyang for military support in Kursk region, says bilateral ties continue to deepen

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Sunday, thanking Pyongyang for its military assistance in retaking Russia's Kursk region, according to the Kremlin.

"Once again, I want to express my gratitude... for the decision to send fighters of the Korean People's Army to participate in the liberation of the Kursk region," Putin said in the meeting also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and presidential foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin said bilateral relations were developing "in all areas" and asked Choe to convey his greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Please convey my greetings and best wishes to Chairman of State Affairs Comrade Kim Jong Un. I highly value the mutual understanding we have developed on all issues and the friendly relations between us," Putin said.

Choe, for her part, reaffirmed North Korea's support for Russia, according to the Kremlin statement.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea will continue, now and in the future, to steadfastly support all efforts of the Russian Federation aimed at defending its sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity, as well as eliminating the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine," she said.

Choe also delivered what she described as a "warm, comradely greeting" from Kim, calling Putin the North Korean leader's “closest and dearest friend.”

She said she would personally convey Putin's greetings to Kim after the meeting.

Russia and North Korea have deepened political and military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes provisions for mutual assistance.

In 2024 and 2025, North Korean troops helped Russian forces retake territory in the southern Kursk region following Ukraine’s incursion.