Civil aviation authority temporarily imposed restrictions on flights at several airports during attack

Moscow mayor says 59 drones shot down on approach to capital Civil aviation authority temporarily imposed restrictions on flights at several airports during attack

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday that Russian air defenses had repelled another Ukrainian drone attack, with 59 unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted on approach to the capital overnight.

"Emergency service specialists are working at the debris fall sites," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

The civil aviation authority temporarily imposed restrictions on flights at several airports serving Moscow during the attack.

Authorities did not immediately report any casualties or significant damage.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims.

Drone attacks targeting Moscow and other Russian regions have become increasingly frequent during the conflict that has continued since 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted Kyiv targets Russia's energy sector, as it is crucially important for the country's economy.