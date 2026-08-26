US durable goods orders exceed expectations in July

Gokhan Ergocun
26 August 2026•Update: 26 August 2026
US durable goods orders increased by 1.1% on a monthly basis in July, surpassing market expectations.
Durable goods orders totaled $339.3 billion in July, the US Commerce Department announced on Wednesday.
The market expectation for the figure was a 0.4% increase, while orders saw a 0.5% rise in June.
A 2.3% surge in transportation equipment orders drove the overall increase in durable goods orders during this period.
New orders excluding transportation equipment increased by 0.4%, while orders excluding defense rose by 1.3% in July.
Durable goods orders, which include products with a lifespan of at least three years, provide significant insight into industrial production.