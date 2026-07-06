Türkiye's BIST 100 up at Monday's opening session Benchmark stock index gains around 73 points at weekly open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Monday at 14,491.23 points, up by 0.51% or 73.32 points.

At last week's close, the BIST 100 fell 0.26% to 14,417.91 points, with a daily transaction volume of 192.6 billion liras ($4.11 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 46.8220 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 53.4940 to the euro, and 62.4820 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,150.45, while Brent crude futures were trading at $71.97 per barrel.