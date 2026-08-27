Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday opening BIST 100 index increases 0.24% at opening bell

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Thursday at 14,646.48, up 0.24% or 35.56 points.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 rose 0.95% to close at 14,610.92 points, with a daily transaction volume of 220 billion Turkish liras ($4.57 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), exchange rates stood at 48.1350 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 56.2185 to the euro, and 65.6085 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,604.15, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $86.84 per barrel.