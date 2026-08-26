Turkish stock exchange ends midweek with gains Benchmark BIST 100 index up 0.95% at Wednesday's close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed on Wednesday at 14,610.92 points, up 0.95% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,522.55, the BIST 100 index rose 137.50 points from its close on Tuesday.

The daily low for the index was 14,515.48, with a daily high of 14,730.20.

A total of 68 indexes lost in value during the day, while 28 closed up.

The daily transaction volume reached 220 billion Turkish liras ($4.57 billion), while the overall value of the index was 14.19 trillion liras ($295.7 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 48.1175 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 56.1010, and the British pound traded at 65.4400.

Gold traded at $4,591.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were $88.07.