Prada faces online backlash after naming Palestinian singer Saint Levant brand ambassador Pro-Israel social media users call for boycott over pendant worn in promotional video as luxury fashion house remains silent

Italian luxury fashion house Prada has come under online criticism after appointing Palestinian singer Saint Levant as a brand ambassador, with some pro-Israel social media users calling for a boycott over a promotional video featuring the artist wearing a pendant shaped like Palestine.

Prada announced the partnership days after Saint Levant, whose real name is Marwan Abdelhamid, attended the brand's Spring/Summer 2027 menswear show in Milan. The company shared a video on its social media accounts featuring the musician at the event.

The controversy centered on a necklace worn by the artist depicting the outline of historic Palestine. Critics on social media argued that the pendant "erases" Israel and accused Prada of endorsing that message, while supporters defended it as an expression of Palestinian identity and heritage.

Prada has not publicly commented on the criticism, and Saint Levant has not directly addressed the backlash.

The appointment marks another milestone for the Jerusalem-born, Gaza-raised musician, who has built an international following through songs blending Arabic, English and French and has frequently spoken publicly about his Palestinian heritage. He is the first Palestinian ambassador for Prada.

The controversy is the latest example of companies and public figures becoming embroiled in debates related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 2023, actress Susan Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency after making remarks at pro-Palestinian rallies, while actress Melissa Barrera was removed from the cast of the Scream franchise following social media posts about Gaza.

That same year, fashion retailer Zara faced backlash over an advertising campaign that critics said resembled images from the war in Gaza, prompting the company to remove the campaign and express regret over the misunderstanding.

Other brands have embraced collaborations highlighting Palestinian culture. Earlier this year, beauty company Huda Beauty launched a collaboration with Saint Levant, describing it as a tribute to Palestinian culture and resilience, with proceeds supporting humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza.