'Ukraine continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of Russia’s devastating war,' says managing director

IMF approves $690M disbursement for Ukraine after first review of aid program 'Ukraine continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of Russia’s devastating war,' says managing director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved the first review of Ukraine’s 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, allowing for the immediate release of about $690 million in financial support as Kyiv continues to manage the economic impact of Russia’s war.

The IMF Executive Board approved the disbursement of 503 million Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), bringing total IMF payments under the program to about 1.6 billion SDRs, or roughly $2.2 billion.

The board also concluded its 2026 Article IV consultation with Ukraine, which examined policies aimed at maintaining economic stability during the war and supporting the country’s transition toward a market-based economy aligned with its EU accession goals.

The IMF said Ukraine’s economic performance under the program has been "broadly satisfactory," with all end-March quantitative targets met. However, it noted delays in implementing some structural reforms and said a June target on net international reserves was missed, partly due to the impact of the war in the Middle East.

"Ukraine continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of Russia’s devastating war," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said after the board meeting.

"Sound policies, anchored by the Fund-supported program, together with strong international support, have helped preserve macroeconomic and financial stability under exceptionally difficult circumstances," she said.

