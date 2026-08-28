Number of unemployed people increases by 54,000 month-on-month and 36,000 year-on-year

Germany's unemployed population rises to 3.06M in August Number of unemployed people increases by 54,000 month-on-month and 36,000 year-on-year

Germany's unemployed population remained above 3 million in August as labor market stagnation persisted despite recent positive economic signals, official data showed Friday.

The number of unemployed people rose by 54,000 from July and by 36,000 from a year earlier to 3.061 million, according to the Federal Employment Agency.

The unemployment rate increased to 6.5% from 6.4% in July.

Federal Employment Agency Chairwoman Andrea Nahles said the labor market showed no notable momentum in August beyond the usual seasonal effects.

Germany's unemployed population exceeded 3 million in July for the first time since April, partly due to the start of the summer holiday period.

Economists said the steady rise in unemployment since July reflected both seasonal factors and the economy's cyclical weakness.

Recent signs of improving economic activity, however, are expected to support the labor market in the coming period.