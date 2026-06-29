Company says about 3,500 additional roles have moved to strategic partners as part of Fit2Win program

British American Tobacco to cut 5,500 jobs under transformation program Company says about 3,500 additional roles have moved to strategic partners as part of Fit2Win program

British American Tobacco (BAT) said Monday it expects to cut around 5,500 roles globally, excluding the US, as part of a transformation program aimed at simplifying operations, reducing complexity and lowering costs.

The London-based tobacco group said its Fit2Win program, launched in 2025, is designed to make the company more agile, cost-disciplined and innovative.

The program is expected to deliver around £600 million ($793 million) in annual cost savings by the end of 2028, according to the company.

BAT said the reorganization also includes the transition of around 3,500 roles to strategic partners as the company builds closer ties with technology and business services firms.

Some roles across its Global Service Hubs in Costa Rica, Mexico, Poland, Romania and Malaysia, as well as Supply Network Operations in the UK and Singapore, have transitioned to Accenture under a strategic partnership signed in July 2025.

A select group of roles in Pakistan have moved to Systems Ltd., while BAT has also expanded its partnership with ITC Infotech, transferring relevant information, digital and technology roles in Poland and Romania to the company.

BAT said the changes do not affect the US, which is outside the scope of the program.

Most of the changes have now been confirmed with employees, while remaining consultations are being carried out in line with local information and consultation requirements, the company said.

Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco said the company is building a "future-ready organisation" that is more agile, cost-disciplined and technology-enabled, adding that Fit2Win is central to BAT’s efforts to strengthen operations and improve its ability to compete in a rapidly changing environment.

BAT said the program is already helping improve operational efficiency, speed up decision-making and increase alignment across the group's markets. The company added that it has consolidated its factory network over the past 18 to 24 months as part of a wider review of its manufacturing footprint.