'We hope' Islamabad MoU will 'turn into long-lasting agreement,' Sharif tells parliament as Pakistan continues mediation

US, Iran to discuss ballistic missile program, nuclear issue in 'next 60 days': Pakistani premier 'We hope' Islamabad MoU will 'turn into long-lasting agreement,' Sharif tells parliament as Pakistan continues mediation

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the US and Iran will discuss the nuclear issue, ballistic missiles, and frozen Iranian assets in the technical-level talks to reach a permanent agreement, following "successful" Switzerland talks.

"The two sides will (now) be discussing the nuclear issue, frozen assets, and ballistic missile issues in the next 60 days. We hope that the MoU will turn into a long-lasting agreement in the next 60 days,” Sharif told lawmakers during his address to the National Assembly.

He was referring to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which the US and Iran signed on June 17. Pakistan also signed the MoU as a mediator.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Tehran's missile capabilities have not been discussed in negotiations with the US in Switzerland and ruled out allowing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to visit nuclear facilities targeted during the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran's missile program was never included in the talks with Washington.

Baqaei also said that Tehran does not intend to allow IAEA inspectors access to nuclear facilities attacked by the US and Israel.

Sharif further said that "historic" progress has been made in talks between the two warring countries, which have agreed on a roadmap to move forward in the next 60 days.

Talks between Iran and the US in Burgenstock, Switzerland, concluded early Monday, with agreements on several mechanisms aimed at advancing negotiations toward a final deal under the Islamabad MoU.

The meeting was held under the mediation of Pakistan and Qatar.