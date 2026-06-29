President Lee calls for securing ‘absolute competitiveness’ in advanced technologies to turn South Korea into ‘industrial powerhouse in the emerging AI era’

South Korea unveils $517.9B plans to build new semiconductor production base President Lee calls for securing ‘absolute competitiveness’ in advanced technologies to turn South Korea into ‘industrial powerhouse in the emerging AI era’

South Korea on Monday unveiled 800 trillion won ($517.9 billion) plans to develop a new semiconductor production base in the country's southwestern region, Yonhap News reported.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, addressing a national investment briefing chaired by President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, said the investments, as part of “three mega projects” initiative, aim to transform the Gwangju and Jeolla regions into the country’s second major semiconductor cluster besides the existing hub in the Seoul metropolitan area.



The three mega projects initiative seeks large-scale investments by chip giants Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc., as well as other companies besides the government in semiconductors, physical artificial intelligence (AI) and AI data centers.

Lee called for securing “overwhelming” chip supply capabilities as he unveiled the tripolar mega projects, with hundreds of billions of dollars in semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI) investments.

South Korea stands at a “crossroad for a great leap forward in the increasingly competitive” semiconductor and AI markets, the president said.

He called for securing “absolute competitiveness in advanced technologies and turning South Korea into an industrial powerhouse in the emerging AI era.”