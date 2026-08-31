Putin, Modi highlight expanding Russia-India ties, economic cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks Monday in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, highlighting growing bilateral ties and economic cooperation.

Putin said Russia-India trade turnover increased by more than 2% in the first half of 2026, while tourist exchanges rose 16% in 2025.

“I would also like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue to strengthen based on the principles of a specially privileged strategic partnership,” he said, crediting Modi’s personal attention with strengthening bilateral relations.

Modi, for his part, said India supports all peace efforts related to Ukraine and will continue to do so, stressing that all problems should be resolved peacefully.

He added that Putin’s planned visit to the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September would further strengthen Russia-India relations.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said the Bishkek meeting was of particular importance, noting that the leaders had agreed to discuss several key issues.

He said Russia and India have a privileged strategic partnership, with cooperation expanding across all areas.