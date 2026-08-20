On trip to Indian-administered Kashmir, US Ambassador Sergio Gor called region ‘important part of India’

Pakistan protests Kashmir remarks by US envoy to India On trip to Indian-administered Kashmir, US Ambassador Sergio Gor called region ‘important part of India’

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US charge d’affaires in Islamabad and lodged a protest over remarks by Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, who called Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir an “important part of India.”

Gor is on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and he made the remarks after meeting regional Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the capital, Srinagar.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the US envoy’s remarks were “factually incorrect” and rejected any characterization of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India.

"Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected the characterisation of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'part of India',” the ministry said in a statement.

Gor also indicated that Washington could review its travel advisory for the disputed region.

The ministry said Pakistan considers Jammu and Kashmir an internationally recognized disputed territory whose final status should be determined in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"It was highlighted that the irresponsible statement by the US ambassador negated the long-standing and well-documented position of the United States on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, and also ran contrary to the United States’ commitment to supremacy of international law and the UN Charter," it said.

Pakistan also referred to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir following last year’s conflict, urging Washington to ensure its public statements remain consistent with the territory’s disputed status.

New Delhi has yet to comment on Islamabad’s reaction to Gor's statement.