At least 466 injured as rescue operations continue

Nepal flood death toll rises to 389 At least 466 injured as rescue operations continue

The death toll from floods and landslides in Nepal has risen to 389, according to figures released by Nepal Police and reported by the Ratopati news outlet Thursday.

The figures showed that 466 people have also been injured.

The Chitwan district recorded the highest number of deaths, with 137 bodies recovered, followed by Nawalparasi East with 87.

Deaths were also reported in the Dhading, Gorkha, Nuwakot, Tanahun, Nawalparasi West and Rasuwa districts.

A total of 8,348 police personnel have been deployed to affected areas for emergency rescue and relief operations.

Eighteen police officers remain out of contact, while police continue search and rescue operations for the missing.

The floods and mudslide occurred on the Nepalese side of the border and struck the Gyirong Port border crossing in Gyirong County, China, on Wednesday morning.