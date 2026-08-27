Missing foreigners include 178 from India, 100 from China, 65 from US, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia, 33 from the UK, 25 from Canada, 9 from Singapore, 8 from Germany

Nearly 900 foreigners missing after devastating flash floods on China-Nepal border Missing foreigners include 178 from India, 100 from China, 65 from US, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia, 33 from the UK, 25 from Canada, 9 from Singapore, 8 from Germany

Nearly 900 foreign tourists remained missing Thursday in Nepal and China’s Tibet region following devastating flash floods and landslides that killed at least 180 people, official figures showed.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 644 foreign and local tourists are missing on the Nepalese side of the border.

They include 178 from India, 65 from the US, 53 from Ukraine, 51 from Malaysia, 35 from Australia, 33 from the UK, 25 from Canada, nine from Singapore and eight from Germany.

Other missing tourists are from France, Hungary, Switzerland, Italy, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia and other countries.

An additional 127 Nepalese tourists are also unaccounted for, the board said.

China’s Foreign Ministry said 100 Chinese nationals were missing on the Nepalese side of the border due to the flash floods.

Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said 260 foreign nationals remained unaccounted for in Tibet, which Beijing identifies as the Xizang Autonomous Region.

Figures provided by the Nepalese government did not include the missing Chinese nationals.

The floods were likely triggered by a large chunk of ice breaking off a Himalayan glacier about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) northeast of the Rasuwa-Rasuwagadhi border crossing, according to satellite imagery.

Nepalese authorities confirmed 177 deaths and recorded 826 people missing.

Chinese authorities said three people were killed and 558 remained missing, including foreign nationals.

