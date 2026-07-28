Japan issues tsunami alert after strong quake in southwestern Japan Tsunami alert issued for Ariake and Yatsushiro seas

Japan on Tuesday issued a tsunami advisory after a powerful earthquake struck the country's southwestern Kumamoto Prefecture.

The US Geological Survey initially reported the earthquake at magnitude 7.1 before revising it down to 6.8.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 4.27 pm local time (0727GMT), about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Uto in Kumamoto, according to the USGS.

Germany's GEOFON seismic monitoring network also initially measured the quake at magnitude 6.4 before revising it to 6.8.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the quake had an intensity of 7 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

Separately, a magnitude 5.6 quake occurred at 5.08 pm (0808GMT), 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) northeast of Tsunagi, Kumamoto, according to USGS.

Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division said a tsunami advisory had been issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, urging residents to leave coastal areas immediately and stay away until the advisory is lifted.

No immediate abnormalities were reported at nuclear plants following the quake, according to Kyodo News.

Shinkansen bullet train and local rail services were also suspended across the Kyushu region.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the Self-Defense Forces had begun aerial reconnaissance and would prioritize life-saving operations, according to a statement through the US social media company X.

Fire department said that several people have likely been injured in Kumamoto prefecture.

Runway at Kumamoto airport was closed after the quake, Kyodo reported.