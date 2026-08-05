Panel threatens to recommend revoking social media platforms’ ‘safe harbor’ protections after Modi post was temporarily restricted on Facebook

Indian panel demands Zuckerberg apologize over Meta’s brief restriction of premier’s video Panel threatens to recommend revoking social media platforms’ ‘safe harbor’ protections after Modi post was temporarily restricted on Facebook

An Indian parliamentary panel has demanded an apology from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook post, warning that it could recommend revoking social media platforms’ “safe harbor” protections if he fails to comply.

“Mark Zuckerberg must apologize within three days,” the ruling party lawmaker who heads parliament’s Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology told reporters Wednesday.

The lawmaker warned that the panel could recommend withdrawing the protections if Zuckerberg did not apologize.

Safe harbor provisions under India’s Information Technology Act, 2000, protect online intermediaries from being held legally responsible for unlawful third-party content posted on their platforms.

The remarks came as Meta executives held meetings with Indian officials this week over the issue.

Meta’s global team also met senior officials from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday following a government summons, the Press Trust of India reported.

Senior Meta executives, including Global Affairs chief Joel Kaplan, attended the meeting, which lasted 45 minutes, according to the report.

A Facebook post featuring Modi’s selfie video addressed to Indian youth amid student protests was briefly restricted on the platform last month.

Although Meta restored the post and apologized, the ministry “made it clear that it does not consider the company’s explanation sufficient.”