'Solution to all tensions and conflicts cannot be found on the battlefield,’ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

India’s Modi calls for dialogue to end conflicts amid Ukraine war, US-Iran tensions 'Solution to all tensions and conflicts cannot be found on the battlefield,’ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and heightened US-Iran tensions.

India has “consistently maintained that the solution to all tensions and conflicts cannot be found on the battlefield, but only through dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi said in an address to the 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

“In today’s interconnected world, the scope of security has become even broader,” he said, adding that the crisis in the Middle East “has shown that a conflict in one region does not remain confined to that region alone.”

“Its impact is felt across the world in energy security, maritime trade and supply chains. The countries of the Global South bear the greatest burden of such consequences,” the Indian leader said.

Stating that “at a time when the world is going through uncertainty and instability,” Modi told the SCO: “We must transform our shared geography into shared opportunities and bring positive changes to the lives of our people through our collective efforts.”

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the war began with strikes on Iran in late February.

Despite year-long US-led peace efforts, the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on and marked its fourth anniversary in February this year.

