India restricts Telegram ahead of crucial medical exams

Ahmad Adil
16 June 2026•Update: 16 June 2026
India has issued directions restricting social media platform Telegram ahead of a crucial key medical college entrance test scheduled for June 21, which was earlier cancelled following a paper leak.
The federal National Testing Agency wrote to US social media platform X on Tuesday that the direction has been issued for a “defined and limited period ending June 22."
The test to enter undergraduate medical programs is taking place after a similar examination was scrapped last month.
However, soon allegations of a paper leak surfaced leading to cancellation of the exam, triggering protests by students.
The re-exam is being conducted for nearly 2.3 million registered candidates.