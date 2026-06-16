Fresh test to be held on June 21

India restricts Telegram ahead of crucial medical exams Fresh test to be held on June 21

India has issued directions restricting social media platform Telegram ahead of a crucial key medical college entrance test scheduled for June 21, which was earlier cancelled following a paper leak.

The federal National Testing Agency wrote to US social media platform X on Tuesday that the direction has been issued for a “defined and limited period ending June 22."

The test to enter undergraduate medical programs is taking place after a similar examination was scrapped last month.

However, soon allegations of a paper leak surfaced leading to cancellation of the exam, triggering protests by students.

The re-exam is being conducted for nearly 2.3 million registered candidates.