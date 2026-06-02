Building collapsed in Angeles City in Luzon region on May 24

Death toll in under-construction building collapse in Philippines climbs to 17 Building collapsed in Angeles City in Luzon region on May 24

The death toll from the collapse of an under-construction building in Angeles City in the Luzon region of the Philippines climbed to 17, after rescuers recovered four more bodies overnight, local media reported on Tuesday, citing local officials.

Four more bodies were recovered from Monday into early Tuesday, according to local media outlet ABS-CBN.

Officials said around three people remained missing, with authorities warning that the figures could still change as clearing and recovery efforts proceed.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in the Central Luzon region and the Angeles City local government earlier said the casualty count remains fluid amid ongoing operations.

The nine-story structure of an under-construction building collapsed on May 24 in Angeles city, prompting a large-scale multi-agency response involving firefighters, disaster officials, and engineers.