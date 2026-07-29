Dozens injured, seven missing after magnitude 7.1 quake triggers fires, collapses and widespread damage in Kumamoto

Death toll from powerful Japan quake rises to 13 as rescuers search for missing workers Dozens injured, seven missing after magnitude 7.1 quake triggers fires, collapses and widespread damage in Kumamoto

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Japan's southwestern Kumamoto prefecture has risen to at least 13, with dozens injured and seven people still missing, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said early Wednesday, according to state broadcaster NHK.

The magnitude 7.1 quake caused widespread damage, including house fires, bridge collapses, building collapses and the destruction of steel towers. It also left about 48,000 households without power.

Officials said 33 people were injured.

The quake registered the maximum 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, the highest level. The last quake to reach that intensity was the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

A paper plant in the city of Yatsushiro was among the hardest-hit sites. Officials said 11 workers were trapped after the quake. Four have been rescued, including two found in cardiac arrest and two with serious injuries.

A search-and-rescue operation was continuing for the remaining workers.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) initially reported the earthquake as magnitude 7.1 before revising it to 6.8.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) at 4.27 pm local time (0727GMT), about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) east of Uto in Kumamoto prefecture.

A magnitude 5.6 aftershock struck at 5.08 pm local time (0808GMT), centered 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) northeast of Tsunagi in Kumamoto, the USGS said.

The Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train line will remain suspended Wednesday, while tram services in Kumamoto city are expected to resume at reduced speeds.

The Kumamoto City Transportation Bureau warned services could be suspended again if another strong earthquake occurs.

Authorities urged residents to remain alert for further seismic activity.

Japan, one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and experiences about 20% of the world's earthquakes measuring magnitude 6.0 or greater.