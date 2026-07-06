China 'successfully' tests strategic missile from submarine over Pacific Ocean Test marks 2nd strategic missile launch since Beijing fired Iintercontinental ballistic missile into Pacific in September 2024

China said Monday it had successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile from a nuclear submarine, hours after Beijing notified several Pacific nations of the planned test.

"One strategic nuclear submarine... successfully launched a strategic missile carrying a dummy warhead toward relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, which landed precisely within the designated waters," state-run Xinhua News reported, citing a statement from the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy.

The missile was fired at around 12.01 pm local time (0401GMT).

The launch marks China's second strategic missile test since it fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in September 2024, the first such test since 1980.

Beijing confirmed media reports from Australia, New Zealand and Japan that regional governments had been informed by China of an imminent test launch of a nuclear-capable long-range missile in the South Pacific.

"The missile test was a routine annual military training exercise conducted by the Chinese side, which had notified relevant countries in advance. The test is in line with international law and established international practices, and is not targeted at any specific country or target," added the report by Xinhua.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, maritime intelligence company Starboard also "published images showing that China currently has two satellite tracking vessels in the Pacific region, which would be used to monitor a test ballistic missile launch."

Japan was also notified in advance, according to Kyodo News, which said Tokyo had urged Beijing to "rethink" the missile test and conveyed its "serious concern."