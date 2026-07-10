China recovers reusable Long March 10B rocket in maiden launch This marks China’s 1st successful implementation of controlled recovery of a launch vehicle’s 1st stage

China successfully recovered a used rocket after a sea launch on Friday, state media reported.

The indigenously built Long March-10B carrier rocket lifted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern Hainan province, achieving its "first controlled recovery of a carrier rocket's first stage," Xinhua News reported.

The 70-meter (230-foot) tall, 5-meter-wide rocket was launched at around 12.15 pm local time (0415GMT). Soon afterward, the rocket's first stage returned vertically to a sea-based platform.

It took the rocket about two and a half minutes to reach the separation point, where its first- and second-stage boosters separated and the first-stage engines cut off temporarily, according to China Daily.

"A single liquid oxygen-methane engine on the second stage then ignited, propelling the payload-carrying upper stage toward its target orbit. The stage later deployed a satellite into its preset orbit hundreds of kilometers above Earth," it added.

"This marks China's first successful implementation of controlled recovery of a launch vehicle's first stage, as well as the world's first net-based recovery of a launch vehicle," according to the Beijing-based Global Times newspaper.

China is the second country after the US to possess reliable reusable rocket technology.