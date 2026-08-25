It is not unusual to join if there is a security pact among Muslim nations, says state minister for foreign affairs

Bangladesh interested in joining Mecca Defense pact: Official It is not unusual to join if there is a security pact among Muslim nations, says state minister for foreign affairs

Bangladesh has expressed interest in participating in the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, a top diplomat said Monday.

"We have expressed our interest in the Mecca Defense pact … Bangladesh is now a country of recognition. The partners in West Asia (Middle East), the partners in the Muslim world around the globe are now inviting the leadership of Bangladesh, especially the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, to be with them in many places," said Humayun Kabir, who was appointed as state minister for foreign affairs last week.

"If there is one (agreement) in West Asia, if there is a security agreement between Islamic countries, then it is not unusual to go there. Let's see. The matter is being viewed positively," said Kabir, who earlier served as an advisor to Rahman.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the joint defense agreement at a trilateral summit in Mecca on Aug. 7, pledging to strengthen collective security, deepen defense cooperation and promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the summit held at Al-Safa Palace.

