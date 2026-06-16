Bureau of Meteorology declared El Niño event in tropical Pacific, warning it could strengthen significantly in coming months

Australia warns of potentially strongest El Nino in decades Bureau of Meteorology declared El Niño event in tropical Pacific, warning it could strengthen significantly in coming months

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) on Tuesday officially declared that an El Nino weather pattern has formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean, warning it could intensify in the second half of 2026 and become one of the strongest events recorded in more than seven decades.

The weather agency said sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific had exceeded El Niño thresholds, while atmospheric indicators, including trade winds and pressure patterns, showed a corresponding response consistent with the climate phenomenon.

It said forecast models indicate further warming in the coming months, with around half of climate models suggesting the event could rank among the strongest since records began in 1950.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern characterized by unusually warm ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. It often disrupts global weather systems, bringing hotter and drier conditions to Australia while increasing rainfall in parts of the Americas.

BoM said Australia is likely to experience below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures during winter and spring, particularly across central and eastern regions. The agency cautioned that the event could heighten the risk of drought, heat waves and bushfires.

Climate experts also warned that rising global temperatures may amplify the effects of El Niño, increasing the likelihood of extreme weather events and environmental stress.