13-year-old British girl is believed to be among those missing, as Nepalese authorities report at least 95 deaths and hundreds of people unaccounted for

At least 33 UK nationals reported missing after Nepal flash floods 13-year-old British girl is believed to be among those missing, as Nepalese authorities report at least 95 deaths and hundreds of people unaccounted for

At least 33 people from the UK are reported missing in Nepal following flash floods near the Nepal-China border, according to British media reports.

A 13-year-old British girl is believed to be among those missing, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Sunil Sharma, a spokesperson for the Nepal Tourism Board, said 133 people from India, 47 from the US, 34 from Australia, and 24 from Canada were also reported missing.

At least 62 Nepali citizens were among hundreds of people trekking to Gosaikunda Lake in the Rasuwa district, in an area where people had gathered to mark the Nepali festival of Janai Purnima.

Nepali police say at least 95 people have been killed in the flash floods.

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on social media that he was "deeply concerned" by the flash floods.

His thoughts are "with those affected and with British nationals in the area," he said.

The UK Foreign Office has encouraged British nationals in Nepal to follow guidance from local authorities.