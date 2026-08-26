13-year-old British girl believed to be among the missing from disaster along Chinese border; Nepalese authorities say over 150 are dead, with hundreds more missing

At least 33 UK nationals reported missing after flash floods, mudslides hit Nepal 13-year-old British girl believed to be among the missing from disaster along Chinese border; Nepalese authorities say over 150 are dead, with hundreds more missing

At least 33 people from the UK have been reported missing in Nepal following flash floods and mudslides near the border with China, according to British media reports.

A British girl, age 13, is believed to be among those missing, Sky News reported Wednesday.

Sunil Sharma, a spokesperson for the Nepal Tourism Board, said 133 people from India, 47 from the US, 34 from Australia, and 24 from Canada were also reported missing.

At least 62 Nepali citizens were among hundreds of people trekking to Gosaikunda Lake in the Rasuwa district, in an area where people had gathered to mark the Nepali festival of Janai Purnima.

Nepali authorities say over 150 people have been killed in the disaster, with hundreds more missing.

"These scenes emerging from along the Nepal-China border are devastating," British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said in a statement. “My thoughts are with all those affected, including the families and loved ones of British nationals missing in this tragedy.”

He added: "We will do everything we can to support British nationals impacted in the region and are in touch with the relevant authorities to offer support. I urge British nationals in the region to follow guidance from the local authorities and follow our travel advice.”

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said on social media that he was "deeply concerned" by the flash floods.

He said his thoughts are "with those affected and with British nationals in the area.”