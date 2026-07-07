275 injured after severe weather batters three communities in Huanggang’s Huangzhou district

8 killed, several missing after storms and landslides hit China 275 injured after severe weather batters three communities in Huanggang’s Huangzhou district

At least eight people were killed and several remain missing after thunderstorms and landslides hit central and northwestern China, prompting emergency evacuations, state media reported Tuesday.

All of the casualties were reported in Hubei province, where its eastern region was hit by thunderstorms and gale-force winds brought on by severe convective weather Monday night, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the province's emergency management authorities.

Thunderstorms and strong winds hit the cities of Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou and Xianning. Some areas saw tornadoes, according to local authorities.

Three communities in Huanggang’s Huangzhou district have been severely battered by the latest round of convective weather.

By Tuesday morning, the severe weather had injured 275 people across the communities.

Over 400 residents have been evacuated to safe places by subdistrict and community authorities.

In northwestern Gansu province, many people went missing following a landslide.

Rescue and relief efforts are underway.

