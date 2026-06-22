12 students killed in building fire in India Rescue operations underway after incident in Uttar Pradesh state, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

At least 12 students were killed in a building fire in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in the Aliganj area in the state capital Lucknow on Monday, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters, adding that most of the victims are aged between 16 and 18 years.

“They were present at the animation center located in the building when the fire broke out,” Pathak said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance.

“Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi’s office said on US social media company X.

Eyewitnesses said several people jumped out of the building as fire engulfed the building that houses a pet clinic as well as a center for students, Press Trust of India reported.