Meteorological authorities warn that continuous precipitation poses higher risk of inducing geological disasters in region

1 killed, 17 missing after heavy rains batter southwest China Meteorological authorities warn that continuous precipitation poses higher risk of inducing geological disasters in region

At least one person was killed and 17 are missing after massive rains battered southwest China's Yongchuan district, state media reported Sunday.

Heavy downpours struck the region late Saturday and continued until midday Sunday, with Guankouwan and Hanjiagou villages logging 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and 256.9 mm of extraordinary rainstorms, respectively, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported.

Meteorological authorities warned that, considering the short interval between the current and previous rounds of heavy rainfall, the continuous precipitation poses a higher risk of inducing geological disasters, including landslides, collapses and debris flows.

Authorities activated a Level-III emergency response for geological disasters in the Yongchuan district as relevant departments are carrying out an emergency rescue operation to find missing persons.