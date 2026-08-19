Majority of US adults under 30 now more concerned than excited about artificial intelligence, with many expecting it to lead to fewer jobs, says Pew Research Center survey

Young Americans increasingly wary of AI: Survey Majority of US adults under 30 now more concerned than excited about artificial intelligence, with many expecting it to lead to fewer jobs, says Pew Research Center survey

A majority of young adults in the US are now more concerned than excited about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), reversing a trend that had made them the most optimistic age group about the technology.

According to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday, 55% of Americans ages 18 to 29 said they are more concerned than excited about AI's growing role in daily life, up from 39% in 2024 and 31% in 2021. Just 11% said they were more excited than concerned.

The shift comes as young Americans increasingly encounter AI in education, workplaces, and everyday digital services. Pew found that 73% of adults under 30 expect AI to lead to fewer jobs in the US over the next 20 years, compared with 61% in 2024.

Concern has also increased among Americans overall. A total of 52% percent of US adults said they were more concerned than excited about AI, compared with 37% in 2021, while only 9% were more excited than concerned. Across all age groups, 71% expect AI to reduce the number of US jobs over the next two decades.

The findings are based on a survey of 3,488 US adults done on June 22-28 by Pew, a nonpartisan research organization that studies public opinion and social trends.