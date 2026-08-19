Young Americans increasingly wary of AI: Survey

Beril
19 August 2026•Update: 19 August 2026
A majority of young adults in the US are now more concerned than excited about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), reversing a trend that had made them the most optimistic age group about the technology.
According to a Pew Research Center survey released Tuesday, 55% of Americans ages 18 to 29 said they are more concerned than excited about AI's growing role in daily life, up from 39% in 2024 and 31% in 2021. Just 11% said they were more excited than concerned.
The shift comes as young Americans increasingly encounter AI in education, workplaces, and everyday digital services. Pew found that 73% of adults under 30 expect AI to lead to fewer jobs in the US over the next 20 years, compared with 61% in 2024.
Concern has also increased among Americans overall. A total of 52% percent of US adults said they were more concerned than excited about AI, compared with 37% in 2021, while only 9% were more excited than concerned. Across all age groups, 71% expect AI to reduce the number of US jobs over the next two decades.
The findings are based on a survey of 3,488 US adults done on June 22-28 by Pew, a nonpartisan research organization that studies public opinion and social trends.