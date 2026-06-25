Venezuela hit by strongest earthquake in over 125 years; tsunami alerts active Interior minister confirms widespread building collapses in Caracas as consecutive shocks leave neighboring island nations on high alert

A powerful sequence of earthquakes struck near the Caribbean coast of Venezuela on Wednesday afternoon, triggering tsunami warnings and advisories across the region.

According to the latest technical data from the US Geological Survey (USGS), northern Venezuela was violently rocked by an extraordinary double-seismic sequence. Seismologists confirmed that a massive 7.2 foreshock first struck near the municipality of San Felipe, the capital of the Yaracuy state. Merely 40 seconds later, an even more catastrophic 7.5 mainshock occurred just southeast of Yumare.

The mainshock was the largest recorded earthquake to strike Venezuela and the strongest in over 125 years.

According to the USGS, the seismic event occurred at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), with its epicenter located just west of the coastal community of Moron. The violent tremors heavily shook the capital city of Caracas, causing the destruction of several buildings​​​​​​​.

Civil defense authorities are currently deploying to the hardest-hit areas near the epicenter to evaluate infrastructure damage.

Videos circulating on social media captured thick dust columns rising above commercial sectors in the capital as structures cracked and shed concrete facades. Emergency personnel are actively searching damaged rubble for trapped or injured citizens.

Significant structural degradation and operational disruptions have been reported at the main Simon Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetia, which serves Caracas.

Venezuela’s Interior Minister, Diosdado Cabello, confirmed to local media that the severe shaking triggered structural failures, causing houses and buildings to collapse.

“All security and emergency response agencies, including civil protection, volunteers, firefighters and police, are fully deployed on the scene,” Cabello said during a live broadcast on state television.

The minister highlighted a particularly "alarming situation" in the Altamira neighborhood of Caracas, where multi-story residential units suffered partial collapses, leaving interior furniture visible from the street. Cabello urged residents across heavily impacted urban areas to stay clear of indoor spaces to prevent casualties from potential aftershocks.

“We recommend that you remain on the streets, watch over children and the elderly, and try to stay calm as rescue protocols are activated,” he added.

A tsunami threat warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) for the immediate coast of Venezuela as well as the neighboring islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

A tsunami advisory was activated for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands while authorities actively monitor coastal tide gauges for unusual wave activity.