US says Hezbollah must disarm for ‘safe and sovereign’ Lebanon State Department says Lebanese government ‘sole legitimate interlocutor’ for talks on country’s future

Hezbollah must disarm for Lebanon to become a “safe and sovereign country,” a US State Department spokesperson said Saturday, stressing that the Lebanese government is the “sole legitimate interlocutor” for discussions on the country’s future.

“The Trilateral Framework clearly states that the Lebanese Government is the sole legitimate interlocutor for discussions about the future of Lebanon and on behalf of the Lebanese people,” the spokesperson said in remarks shared by the US Embassy in Beirut on the American social media platform X.

“The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country. For that to happen, Hizballah must disarm,” the spokesperson added.

Citing remarks by US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa earlier this week, the spokesperson said Washington wants Hezbollah to hand over its weapons.

“When Hizballah decides it is ready to do so, it can talk with the Lebanese state, with whom we are already in dialogue, and tell them it is ready to turn in its weapons,” said the spokesperson, adding that Washington could then “try to bring the views close to each other.”

The spokesperson accused Hezbollah of refusing talks with Lebanon, Washington or Israel because it was “simply taking orders from Iran.”

“It’s time for Hizballah to do what’s best for Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” the spokesperson added.

Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26 that provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

US-sponsored talks have since continued on implementation of the agreement, including Israeli withdrawal and the Lebanese army’s deployment, while Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon have persisted.