US sanctions Cuba for 'deep multifaceted threat' to national security Secretary of State Marco Rubio blacklists 11 actors for supporting Havana’s energy, finance, and medical sectors

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on nine entities and two individuals accused of sustaining the Cuban government’s control over vital economic sectors and exploiting overseas labor.

“The Communist Cuban regime continues to pose a deep multifaceted threat to U.S. national security and hemispheric stability,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. He cited a recent department report detailing decades of attempted subversion by Havana against the US polity.

The new designations, implemented under an executive order by US President Donald Trump, target actors involved in Cuba's financial, energy, and medical sectors.

Rubio specifically identified four entities linked to sanctions evasion efforts for the military-aligned conglomerate GAESA. Additionally, the sanctions target those responsible for the "exploitation and forced labor" of Cuban personnel within Havana's overseas medical brigades.