Trump says it is 'ridiculous' for the US to continue on a 'one sided path" in relationship he says is not reciprocal

US president criticizes ‘one-sided’ NATO burden-sharing Trump says it is 'ridiculous' for the US to continue on a 'one sided path" in relationship he says is not reciprocal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized NATO’s burden-sharing, calling it “ridiculous” for the US to continue what he described as a “one-sided” and non-reciprocal relationship.

In a post on US social media platform Truth Social, Trump shared a chart comparing defense spending among NATO allies and the United States.

He wrote: “Ridiculous for the U.S.A. to continue along this one sided path when the relationship is not reciprocal. They were not there for us!!!”

The chart showed US defense spending at $999 billion, compared with $90.5 billion for the UK, $66.5 billion for France, $48.8 billion for Italy and $44.3 billion for Poland.